Leavenworth man sentenced to 27 years for rape of 10-year-old

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to over 27 years in jail for the rape of a 10-year-old girl.

Jonathan James, 37, was convicted of two felony counts of rape. According to court records, James committed the crimes at a home in Leavenworth back in February of 2021. The victim was 10 years old at the time.

James reportedly knew the family well and spent “considerable time” with the child. The victim reported the crimes to her mother, who then notified police.

“We would not have been able to get justice for this crime without trust and communication,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said.  “Parents must always work on talking with their children.  We need to always trust and communicate with our law enforcement.  This is the way we protect and keep our community safe.”

James was sentenced to a total of 331 months and will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

