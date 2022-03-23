KCPD to give away 500 holiday hams on April 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department will be giving away 500 hams on Tuesday, April 12.

According to a post from the police department, they will be given away at the police station 2640 Prospect Ave. starting at 4 p.m.

“Mark your calendars,” the police said in the post.

They said people have to “just show up” to get a ham.

The giveaway appears to be a joint effort between the police and Hy-Vee’s One Step program.

In a comment, the police department said that Harvesters will be present on April 12 to provide sides.

Easter Sunday is on April 17.

