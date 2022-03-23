KCPD to give away 500 holiday hams on April 12
Harvesters will be providing sides
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department will be giving away 500 hams on Tuesday, April 12.
According to a post from the police department, they will be given away at the police station 2640 Prospect Ave. starting at 4 p.m.
“Mark your calendars,” the police said in the post.
They said people have to “just show up” to get a ham.
The giveaway appears to be a joint effort between the police and Hy-Vee’s One Step program.
In a comment, the police department said that Harvesters will be present on April 12 to provide sides.
Easter Sunday is on April 17.
