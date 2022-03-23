Kansas Senate passes bill to ban trans athletes from girls’ and women’s sports

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) --The Kansas Senate has once again voted to pass a bill that would ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports.

It was just last year that an identical bill was passed in both the Senate and the House.

Next step was Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to sign off on it, but she refused.

Kansas Senate bill 484, which is better known as the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act”, passed Tuesday, 27 to 12.

The bill will allow only biological women to compete on teams that are designated for women.

Supporters say the bill eliminates biological advantages transgender women have over cisgender women.

“Studies will support that there are biological differences between men and women, and they matter when it comes to sports,” says Brittany Jones the Director of policy and engagement for Kansas Family Voice.

While those against the bill say it’s unfair and demeaning to transgender athletes.

“There are ways that in my view that we can kind of level the playing fields,” says Caroline Gibbs, the Director and Founder of Transgender Institute.

Gibbs believes transgender athletes should get tested for their testosterone levels, which she even admits, might be controversial with the community she supports.

“On a three to four month or whatever is decided that is an appropriate basis,” says Gibbs.

The bill now moves to the house for a vote.

Last year the Kansas House voted in favor of a similar bill, but it was vetoed by Governor Kelly.

Meanwhile legislators attempt to override her veto failed.

This year Republican John Doll of Garden City voted differently, changing from his 2021 vote of “no” to this year voting “yes”.

This now gives potentially the two-thirds majority to override the Governor if she vetoes again.

“This is not a hateful bill. This bill is not about attacking anyone, but it is ensuring that women continue to have a space in sports and continue to have a level playing field,” says Jones.

“We are moving in a good direction and then there is a little bit of wind in the trees that’s telling us that some people would really rather reject transgenders even before they know who they are, what they are, and I’m completely against that,” says Gibbs.

