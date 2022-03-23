Kansas House wants age limit for tobacco, vaping at 21

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas House has passed a Republican bill that would increase the age to purchase or possess cigarettes and tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The GOP-controlled House voted 79-43 for the bill Wednesday.

The legislation also applies to electronic cigarettes and vaping products, and would prohibit them in school buildings.

It would also make selling any tobacco or vaping products to someone younger than 21 or buying them for those under 21 a misdemeanor that can be punished with a $200 fine.

Federal law in 2019 changed to prohibit those under 21 from legally buying cigarettes, cigars or any other tobacco products in the U.S.

