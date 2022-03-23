Jackson County sex offender considered armed and dangerous, wanted by US Marshals Service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has made the public aware of a registered sex offender from Kansas City that is wanted.

John Mann is wanted on a U.S. Marshals Service probation violation warrant, and his last known address was near 96th Street and Kings Highway.

Police said his current whereabouts are unknown, and that is known to be armed and should be considered dangerous.

According to a news release, Mann is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri.

