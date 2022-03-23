Advertisement

It’s a girl! KCKPD gifted Dutch Shepherd pup

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has a new K-9 officer.
By Cyndi Fahrlander
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Kansas City, Kan. (KCTV)—The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has a new K-9 officer. KCK police shared their baby pictures on social media Wednesday morning and a puppy playdate with the KCMO pups was suggested.

Last week, the KCMO department was gifted two pups from Erin Seifrey with the Rose Dutch Shepard Kennel in Paola. This girl to KCK makes three donations. The kennel operators said they wanted to donated the dogs so they could do the work they were bred to do.

The pup has not been named yet, but we can expect an announcement soon.

Captain Thorne, who commands the department’s K-9 unit, and his family will train with the puppy for the next 6-8 months, working with her on socialization, basic obedience, and drive. When she is ready to start formal patrol and narcotics training, an additional canine handler will be added and she will be transferred to them.

