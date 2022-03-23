Gang of thieves target at least 40 vehicles in Grandview overnight

GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – Finding the glass broken out of your car is something a lot of city dwellers have experienced once. But what happened in Grandview in the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday this week is something that stunned even a seasoned detective sergeant there.

“I’ve been here for well over 30 years and it’s not something I’ve ever seen on this level,” said Det. Sgt. Dean VanWinkle.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, police had received at least 40 reports, and more were continuing to be filed in their online system.

It didn’t even matter if people had anything of value visible. The thieves seemed to be playing a numbers game: hit as many vehicles as possible and hope some will pan out.

Quinae Williams’ dad was covering the empty window area of her Camero with cardboard Tuesday morning to keep a rainy day from doing even more damage. Repair shops told her they were booked through the end of the week. It was a neighbor who alerted her.

“She was just like, ‘Hey, my boyfriend’s car got broken into, and I checked around, and I seen yours broken into too as well,’” Williams recounted.

She said her window was resting in her driver’s seat, her glovebox open, things scattered on the seats and floor.

“I was just a nervous wreck, shaking. I’m still a little shaky right now. I can’t believe it happened. I really can’t,” she said.

Police said they took reports from residents at the following three apartment complexes, which, in all, are four miles apart:

Grand Summit Apartments

Fairways at Grand Summit

Briarwood Gardens Apartments

Not everyone had something stolen, but police said at least two of the victims reported guns stolen from their vehicles.

Police shared surveillance video of the culprits at one of the complexes. A man can be seen getting out of a dark gray Ford F-150. He appears to be barely leaning on the window to bust it out. Police say he was using a professional tool.

“They’re using a window punch and then once it’s punched it’s easy to just push it on in. They’re leaning in, we figure to avoid setting an alarm off if there is one,” said VanWinkle.

Part of what shocked Williams is she’s always cautious not to leave anything in the car that could be stolen.

Police say that’s still good advice to prevent the typical break-in of a single car with something tempting inside. But for a rash like this, the best advice is to be vigilant. If you see something suspicious, call police.

Police are asking anyone with additional information or video of any similar incidents that took place during the overnight hours of March 21 into March 22 to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS to provide information. Callers can remain anonymous.

