Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in Overland Park

By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died in a crash in Overland Park on Tuesday night, according to the police department.

They say the crash happened at the intersection of Metcalf Avenue and Foster Street just before 8:15 p.m.

On a map, it appears that Foster Street turns into W. 52nd Street when it intersects with Metcalf.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

A person driving one of those vehicles was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but ultimately died from their injuries.

An investigation is underway.

It appears that the exits from southbound I-635 and I-35 to Metcalf Avenue are closed due to the crash.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

