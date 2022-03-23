Cryptocurrency crimes are on the rise in KC, police department warns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says that cryptocurrency crimes are on the rise in the city.

Kansas Citians of all ages and demographics are increasingly reporting they’ve lost their cryptocurrency due to a variety of scams, the police department said in a notice posted online.

Police said that criminals have discovered ways to bypass two-factor authentication, which allows them to access the victim’s software wallet. From there, the criminal transfers the victim’s funds to accounts under their control.

“Often, the criminals dupe victims into providing information that bypasses two-factor authentication,” the KCPD noted. “In some cases, people have lost funds that were, at one time, 401(k) retirement savings which the victim had reinvested in crypto.”

Most of the criminals are overseas, according to investigators. They believe this type of crime will only increase as people become more involved in cryptocurrency.

“It’s the wild, wild west out there,” said Detective Leland Blank with the KCPD’s Economic Crimes Section. He said that criminals just move on to a different scam when one gets thwarted.

Detective Blank partners with the FBI and has some advice for those who decide to invest in cryptocurrency:

“Do not brag about it. Many people are on social media, either asking questions or boasting about gains, only to be targeted by criminals.”

“Use an email account designated for cryptocurrency only.”

“Actively monitor your accounts.”

“While they also have weaknesses, hardware wallets may be slightly more secure than software wallets. If you’re going to use a hardware wallet to store cryptocurrency, use one with multi-factor authentication.”

If you’ve been the victim of cryptocurrency crime, you can either contact the KCPD or file a complaint online with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. The latter is available here.

