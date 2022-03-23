Coalition of 15 organizations to hold listening sessions in search for new KCMO police chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fifteen local organizations want to make sure the voices of community members are heard before a new Kansas City police chief is selected.

The Board of Police Commissioners will ultimately select the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s next police chief following outgoing Chief Rick Smith’s upcoming retirement.

Leaders of local chambers of commerce and other community organizations will host listening sessions for people who live and work in Kansas City to voice their opinions about the police chief hiring process. They plan to then present the findings from those sessions to the Board of Police Commissioners.

On Tuesday, KCPD Chief Rick Smith told the Board of Police Commissioners the police department is struggling with a staffing shortage.

“We are getting to the point that we are going to have to pull officers out of our community units and put them on patrol,” Smith said. “We don’t have enough cops to run this city.”

A discussion about the possibility of hiring an executive search firm to assist in hiring a new police chief was moved to be discussed in closed session. Smith has not publicly announced his exact retirement date

“This selection of a new chief, commissioners, will be your legacy,” community member Douglas Kinney said. “Make it a positive legacy both for your sake and Kansas City’s sake.”

President & CEO of the Greater Kansas City Chamber Joe Reardon says leaders of the coalition of organizations wanted to create opportunities to receive input on community members’ desired characteristics and qualities of a new police chief.

“The police chief and the fire chief really are in charge of critical functions that every community relies on to be safe and to be safe in your home,” Reardon said. “The individuals leading these organizations are really ones that are critical to Kansas City and to its future.”

The six listening sessions will be held in six different locations around the metro at varying times. Anyone that cannot attend in person can fill out an online survey.

“From the business community standpoint, we are concerned about the high rate of violent crime,” Reardon said. “The business organizations that are part of the coalition really want to do this, in a way, to start to have a dialogue about how we can get better at violent crime. What qualities do we want a chief to have to help us get to that safer place for our community?”

The listening sessions will take place at the following locations and times:

Tuesday, March 29, 6 p.m.–8 p.m. at Northland Neighborhoods Inc., 5340 NE Chouteau Trafficway

Saturday, April 2, 10 a.m.–Noon at the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center, 3700 Blue Parkway

Saturday, April 2, 10 a.m.–Noon at the Evangel Church, 1414 E. 103rd St.

Wednesday, April 6, 6 p.m.– 8 p.m. at the Mattie Rhodes Cultural Center, 1701 Jarboe St. (Bilingual)

Thursday, April 7, 6 p.m.– 8 p.m. at the Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, 2657 Independence Ave. (Multilingual)

Thursday, April 14, 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at the KC Chamber Board Room, 1st floor of Union Station

List of organizations participating in the community listening sessions:

Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Kansas City

Black Chamber of Commerce

Civic Council of Greater Kansas City

Downtown Council

Getting to the Heart of the Matter

The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce

Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Hispanic Economic Development Corporation

KC Common Good

Northeast Chamber of Commerce

Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce

Prospect Business Association

South Kansas City Alliance

South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.