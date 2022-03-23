Authorities engaged in standoff with suspect in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are currently engaged in a standoff in Kansas City, Missouri, with someone who is a suspect in a homicide that happened elsewhere.

According to the KCPD, U.S. Marshals were in the 7900 block of N. Hickory around 4 p.m. today looking for a homicide suspect. They note that this homicide did not occur in KCMO.

U.S. Marshals then saw a suspect run and barricade himself in an apartment in the area.

They then contacted the KCPD for assistance. A standoff was called so that additional tactical resources and negotiators could come to the scene.

The KCPD said they believe the suspect is armed. Their negotiators are working to contact him and bring this situation to a peaceful resolution.

The KCPD has contacted residents who live in the building and some of them have been evacuated.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.