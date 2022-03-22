Police asking for public’s help in Overland Park electronics theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department has asked the public for help in connection with a recent theft at a computer store in the 9200 block of Metcalf Avenue.

Officers released photos of what appeared to be a man carrying out boxes from the store on March 11 and March 15.

Anyone with information can call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-TIPS.

