Pet of the Day: Blue Kazoo

Blue Kazoo is a Pointer mix who is 4 years and 2 months old.

Look into his eyes and you will see the sweetest boy that could ever be!

He was surrendered to a kill shelter by his owner, unwanted and unloved. He was pulled to safety by Unleashed Pet Rescue’s program and made the long trip there.

He’s a darling boy who aims to please. He is dog friendly and deserves the best family in which to share all his unconditional love!

To learn more about Blue Kazoo or view all of Unleashed’s available pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt!

