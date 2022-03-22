More rain in store through Wednesday

Showers will continue to fall across our area this evening. That will be followed by an 80% chance overnight. You may hear an isolated rumble of thunder, but severe weather is not expected over the next 24 hours. Rain will continue on Wednesday, with a 60% chance through the day. A brisk northwest wind will whistle across our area with gusts up to 25 mph. Expect a raw feel to the air as temperatures remain stagnant through the day, going from the upper 30s in the morning to the lower 40s by the middle of the afternoon. The rain will taper off Wednesday night. That dry air will offer little comfort Thursday, though, with highs in the middle 40s. That is more than 10 degrees cooler than normal, but the weekend looks better with highs in the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday.

