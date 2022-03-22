KCPD asks for public’s help locating 1-year-old

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are asking the community to help find 1-year-old William Magice Junior, who they say was abducted by his mother Erneshia Jones.

“I will always see my child looking at me dead in my eyes as he was being yanked away from me,” said Father William Magice.

He shared video with KCTV5 from Saturday just after 4 p.m. He said it shows a group of people, including his child’s mother, who hopped out of a vehicle during a red light. He said they approached his car and began attacking him in the middle of Main Street near Linwood Boulevard.

“They pulled my keys out and, next thing you know, they start reaching for my 1-year-old,” he said. “As they were reaching, I dove back there to try and hold my child. As I was holding my child, they were punching me in my face, kicking me in my face, stomping me out while I was holding my child.”

The father said that despite him fighting back they still managed to get 1-year-old William Magice Junior.

The father and his other child, who was also in the car, were taken to the hospital.

Now, Kansas City police are trying to track down the toddler and the mother.

The toddler was last seen in a white Chevrolet SUV. He was wearing brown overalls, a light gray sweater and one Nike shoe.

The authorities said he weighs 22 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He may have a scab or cut in the middle of his forehead.

“With my child being gone and the way he was taken, I’m not forgiving nobody in this situation,” said Magice.

Magice said he’s working on getting full custody of his son through court. For now, as he can only see and hold hands with one of his sons, he wants to relay this one message for his missing child:

“I love you William and we will bring you home and we will bring you home safely,” said Magice.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the child or the mother the police ask you to please call 911 immediately.

