Kansas Senate approves bill banning transgender athletes from women’s sports

Under a Kentucky bill, the gender of a student for the purpose of determining athletic eligibility would be determined by the ”student’s certified birth certificate as originally issued at the time of birth or adoption.”(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Senate has passed a bill that prevents transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. The bill includes student-athletes from kindergarten through 12th-grade, college students and club teams.

Proponents have dubbed the bill the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” stating that it gives Kansas girls and women the opportunity to compete on a fair and level playing field.

Last year, Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a similar measure saying it sent a “devastating message that Kansas is not welcoming to all children and their families.” At that time, lawmakers did not have enough votes to override the veto.

Tuesday’s vote in the Senate was 27 to 12, which would be just enough to override a veto. The measure now goes to the Kansas House which would need at least 84 votes to override the governor’s veto.

