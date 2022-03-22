Kansas debates expanding student transfers in public schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators who argue that Kansas parents need more education choices are pushing to allow them to move their children from the public schools they’d normally attend to others outside their local school district’s boundaries.

The GOP-controlled state Senate gave first-round approval Monday to a measure that would allow parents of K-12 students to transfer them to any other school districts with enough space to take them.

Under the bill, the program would start during the 2023-24 school year.

The Senate planned to take a final vote on the bill Tuesday, and its passage was expected.

The Republican-controlled House is considering a similar measure.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.