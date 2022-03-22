Advertisement

Kansas debates expanding student transfers in public schools

The Kansas State Senate gave first-round approval Monday to a measure that would allow parents...
The Kansas State Senate gave first-round approval Monday to a measure that would allow parents of K-12 students to transfer them to any other school districts with enough space to take them.(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators who argue that Kansas parents need more education choices are pushing to allow them to move their children from the public schools they’d normally attend to others outside their local school district’s boundaries.

The GOP-controlled state Senate gave first-round approval Monday to a measure that would allow parents of K-12 students to transfer them to any other school districts with enough space to take them.

Under the bill, the program would start during the 2023-24 school year.

The Senate planned to take a final vote on the bill Tuesday, and its passage was expected.

The Republican-controlled House is considering a similar measure.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officers released photos of what appeared to be a man carrying out boxes from the store on...
Police asking for public’s help in Overland Park electronics theft
Kansas City baby's death ruled a homicide.
Kansas City baby's death now ruled a homicide
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Kansas City baby’s death ruled homicide after police note “suspicious injury”
Big Slick celebrity weekend in Kansas City is coming up in June, with tickets on sale later...
Big Slick is back in Kansas City, with tickets on sale this week