Jackson County, Kansas deaths ruled murder-suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/KCTV) - The authorities in Jackson County, Kansas, say the deaths of two people found in a home on NW 94th Street in Topeka were a murder/suicide.

Sheriff Tim Morse identified the victims as Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel and John Alfred John Zempel, both 68. Morse said it’s believed Linda suffered from mental health issues in recent years and shot John sometime during the day Monday. He said she then took her own life as deputies approached their home.

Deputies responded around 7 p.m. Monday to the 15000 block of NW 94th Road. Morse said a woman called dispatch, said her husband was dead, then hung up the phone. He said that, as deputies approached, they saw a woman with a gun inside the house. They then heard a gunshot.

The authorities closed NW 94th Street at the Jackson/Shawnee County line while they secured the scene and investigated.

Kansas Highway Patrol, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Mayetta police, Jackson County EMS, Mayetta Fire, Hoyt Fire, and the Coroner’s Office all responded to the incident.

There is help available for those who need it. If you or someone you know is suicidal or in emotional distress, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 1-800-273-8255.

