Hearing set for teen accused in deadly shooting at Wichita mall

Wichita police respond to shooting at Towne East Square mall
Wichita police respond to shooting at Towne East Square mall(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teen arrested in connection with the deadly shooting at the Towne East Square mall in east Wichita will appear in juvenile court on Tuesday. The 16-year-old is scheduled for a detention hearing.

Police say the shooting started as a fight during which investigators say the 16-year-old pulled a gun, shooting 14-year-old Trenj’vious Hutton multiple times. Hutton died of his injuries.

The shooting has led to a call for action from community members who are organizing a meeting later this week to work on solutions.

Different groups, such as Wichita police, the Wichita Branch NAACP and local educators, will discuss ways to prevent youth violence through resources, jobs, mentorship, education and activities.

