Grandview police investigating dozens of car break-ins

Grandview police said officers have taken approximately 40 reports for broken windows and / or thefts from vehicles.
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - Grandview police are currently investigating multiple car break-ins and thefts from local apartment complexes that happened overnight.

According to Captain Ryan Sharp with Grandview Police Department, officers located a stolen vehicle which tipped them off to a string of break-ins. Police say they’ve taken in 40 reports and are investigating.

People are reporting broken windows and thefts from their vehicles.

Police have received videos of some break-ins and are asking the public for help in gathering information. If you have any information about the break-ins that happened overnight, or had something similar happen to you, you can call the Grandview Police Department or provide a tip anonymously by calling (816) 474-TIPS.

