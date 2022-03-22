Co-living under scrutiny in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) — A company pushing the concept of co-living in the metro is ruffling feathers in Shawnee.

Monday night, the city’s planning commission voted to recommend changing the zoning code to further limit how many people can live together in areas zoned for single-family homes.

The co-living concept took off in expensive cities like San Francisco to provide an affordable housing option where roommates, who don’t know each other, eventually get to know each other with shared activities.

What’s causing the controversy in Shawnee is that it’s happening in single-family homes.

The company bringing the concept to the Kansas City metro is called HomeRoom. What it facilitates is a lot like subletting, except more formal, complete with background checks.

Its website shows 26 properties in the metro currently open for tenants to rent rooms. They include locations in Olathe, Prairie Village, Blue Springs, Independence and Kansas City.

It’s two properties in Shawnee, no longer on the site, that are causing a commotion. One had four people renting separate bedrooms with shared lounge and kitchen spaces. Another was still being worked on. They are both in areas zoned for single-family homes.

“It’s a house that’s been turned into an apartment building. And I have nothing against multi-family apartments, any of those things, in the appropriate area,” said Shawnee Planning Commissioner Kathy Peterson.

City staff’s suggested solution is to change the zoning code to get more specific and more restrictive on defining what constitutes a single family. They suggested a definition that includes no more than three people who are not related.

Some commissioners wanted to go further in limiting co-living, but city staff cautioned more direct changes could get tricky.

“I think that if we go too far into the weeds, we will be getting something that may not be enforceable,” Shawnee Community Development Director Doug Allmon told the commission.

“I don’t care if it’s hard to enforce. Let’s do the right thing,” said Tracy Thomas, a resident who first put the issue on the city council’s radar.

HomeRoom, which started in Prairie Village, now manages properties in four states.

Market rents are out of reach for many millennials and younger generations. That’s the target audience for the company, whose sales pitch is for “affordable housing that doesn’t sacrifice quality or experience.”

They equip every property with high-speed internet access and a 50″ smart TV. They charge a $140 monthly service fee to tenants to provide things like maid service.

HomeRoom’s spokeswoman, Jordan Barnes, said they’ve seen neighbors raise concerns in other cities as well, but said they’ve resolved those by explaining the amenity-driven piece. She said this is the first time they’ve seen it lead to something as formal as a proposed change in zoning rules.

The commission ultimately voted to recommend the changes to the full city council. The next step is for the city council to discuss and vote on the commission’s recommendation.

It will go before the council on March 28th.

