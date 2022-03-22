Big Slick is back in Kansas City, with tickets on sale this week

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) - The Big Slick celebrity extravaganza event is back this summer in Kansas City, with tickets going on sale this week.

Kansas City metro natives Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonestreet will host celebrity guests---including Missouri native David Koechner---June 24 and 25 for their annual set of charity events benefiting pediatric cancer research at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

This summer’s Big Slick will feature two core events---a Celebrity Classic softball game at Kauffman Stadium at 5 p.m. on that Friday, followed by the Big Slick Party & Show at the T-Mobile Center at 8 p.m. that Saturday. Access to the softball game is included for everyone who purchases a regular Royals game ticket for that night against the Oakland Athletics.

Tickets for the Saturday night show are available for presale at 10 a.m. this Wednesday for Big Slick Insiders/email subscribers (sign up at BigSlickKC.org ) at the T-Mobile Center. All subscribers will receive purchasing instructions via email. They will cost $75 for standard lower level and $250-$375 for upgraded seats with Founder’s Club access, including drink tickets or open bar.

Select VIP tickets will also be available, including $1,000 Hall of Fame Suite tickets for the softball game and $2,000 VIP pre-party access plus upgraded seating tickets for the Saturday night show.

Also, an intimate cocktail party with Big Slick celebrities will be hosted at a private home that Thursday, with access at $5,000 per person.

Tickets for the general public for the Saturday night Big Slick Party & Show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. through BigSlickKC.org . Tickets can also be purchased directly at T-MobileCenter.com at that time.

Fans wanting to attend the 5 p.m. Friday (June 24) celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium will need to purchase a Royals game ticket for that night.

Big Slick started in 2010 as a celebrity poker tournament and party hosted by Riggle, Rudd and Sudeikis to raise money for Children’s Mercy. Each year, the trio invite celebrity friends to participate in the charity weekend. Past names have included Selena Gomez, Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, Johnny Knoxville, John Oliver and many others. In recent years, Koechner and Stonestreet have also become mainstays of the weekend.

In its 12 years, Big Slick has donated more than $13 million to Children’s Mercy. For more information, visit BigSlickKC.org

