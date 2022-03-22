Agbaji makes final four candidates list for Naismith Player of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - He was named a Consensus All-American last week. Now, the Oak Park product has made the final list for the nation’s highest honor for an individual player.

Highly-decorated senior guard Ochai Agbaji was named as one of four finalists for the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year. Also joining Agbaji were Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis, Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray and Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe.

Two other Jayhawks have won the prestigious award: Danny Manning (1988) and Frank Mason III (2017).

The 2022 Big 12 Player of the Year, Agbaji ranks 33rd nationally at 19.3 points per game. He is also 34th nationally in three-point percentage at 40.0% and his 2.7 three-point field goals made per game comes in at 53rd in the nation.

Kansas takes on Providence Friday evening in a Sweet 16 matchup. The game in Chicago tips off at 6:29 p.m. and will be aired on TBS.

