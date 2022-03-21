Weapon found at Shawnee Mission North High School Monday morning

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - A student was found to be in possession of a weapon Monday morning at Shawnee Mission North High School in Overland Park.

According to an email sent out to families, Principal David Ewers said that a student was found in possession of a weapon and that it was confiscated by law enforcement.

No one was injured, according to the school.

Ewers said the building was secured and that there was no more ongoing threat. He also assured families that the incident will be handled in accordance with state and federal laws, as well as district policies.

Neither the school or police have released any information on the student who was found to have the weapon, or what kind of weapon it was.

