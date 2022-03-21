Shawnee community honors local World War II veteran as he turns 103

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Shawnee community came together today to celebrate a World War II veteran who is now well-into his tenth decade on earth.

“We want to honor our veterans while at the same time we are trying to heal our heroes,” says Joseph Burks of the VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System.

This afternoon’s special honoree, Ben Nicks, who’s turning 103 years young this month.

“I was kind of surprised to tell you the truth,” says Nicks.

In 1941, Nicks enlisted in the Army infantry to do his 1 year of service.

“Wound up five years later flying B-29′s out in Japan, in the Pacific,” says Nicks.

Years of service that Nicks continues to say he’s proud of, but as many came out celebrating him and his achievements, he urges people to never forget the others, especially those who are no longer with us.

“I wasn’t the only American during World War II,” says Nicks.

One of those lost -- Lee Pitts brother.

Pitts says during his brother’s service, he spent time on a ship, the same ship Nicks flew security over to protect.

That is the reason Pitts showed up to the celebration, and desperately wanted to meet Nicks.

“He was a young man, and my brother was a young man but to be flying security for a ship that you don’t know what it’s carrying, it’s an honor for me to meet him,” says Pitts.

That’s what these celebrations are all about, and the reason the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care, along with members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association chapter 21-2 out of Leavenworth, hold these parades.

“The last thing we ever want is for our veterans to be forgotten about whether they are 100, 101, or 102,” says Burks.

“So many of their peers and so many of their brothers aren’t with them anymore and so this is just one more way to show them how much we appreciate what they did,” says Randall Singletary, of CVMA Chapter 21-2.

The groups also celebrated another veteran Max Deweese in Overland Park, who turns 101 this month.

The VA says if you’re interested in supporting them on their mission to celebrate veterans, you can follow Leavenworth VA Medical Center on Facebook.

