Advertisement

Pet of the Day: Timur

Timur is available for adoption through the Leavenworth County Humane Society
Timur is available for adoption through the Leavenworth County Humane Society(Leavenworth Co Humane Society)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Timur (pronounced Tee-Murr) is a well-behaved big guy looking for a best friend to take him out for a run, a car ride, or a game of fetch, then lounge around the house eating snacks. He is good on a leash and loves meeting people.

Timur is around 3 years old and knows all of his basic commands. He loves attention and adventure, and eagerly looks forward to joining his family for nature hikes, camping trips, maybe even lake swims.

For more information, contact LCHS, Inc. at 913-250-0506, email LvnCoHS@live.com, or come by to visit!

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kancy- Melissa's Second Chances
Pet of the Day: Kancy
Inky- Imagine Furever Ranch
Pet of the Day: Inky
Mira is available for adoption through the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter.
Pet of the Day: Mira
Firefly is a girl with a gentle soul.
Pet of the Day: Firefly