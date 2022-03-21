Pet of the Day: Timur

Timur (pronounced Tee-Murr) is a well-behaved big guy looking for a best friend to take him out for a run, a car ride, or a game of fetch, then lounge around the house eating snacks. He is good on a leash and loves meeting people.

Timur is around 3 years old and knows all of his basic commands. He loves attention and adventure, and eagerly looks forward to joining his family for nature hikes, camping trips, maybe even lake swims.

For more information, contact LCHS, Inc. at 913-250-0506, email LvnCoHS@live.com, or come by to visit!

