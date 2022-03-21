Man charged in fatal shooting at Overland Park rental property

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Police have arrested and charged a man for allegedly killing Sharell Holloman of Wichita early Sunday morning.

For a couple of hours today, Overland Park police were inside a home on the 9700 block of West 145th Terrace in Overland Park.

The same property police say a shooting happened at around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

They say Holloman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police arrested a man in connection with the shooting and he has been charged with second degree murder.

“That’s scary because we never thought about this will happen in our neighborhood,” says Eva Yeung, a neighbor.

Investigators say there were several people staying at the home, and that neither the victim nor suspect lived at the location.

Police say the home is being used as a vacation rental property.

We found it listed on VRBO, at a price of more than $600 a night and able to house more than 10 people.

“You rent it out and you can have parties’ things of that sort. I just spoke with a neighbor who said that it has been an ongoing issue at this residence,” says Officer John Lacy of the Overland Park Police Department.

We reached out to the host of the home, but they did not respond, and within the last few hours the home’s listing was removed from the VRBO site.

Neighbor Eva Yeung says not all the guests are bad, but several times they’ve run into issues.

“This is a quiet neighborhood, and they make a lot of noise until three and four in the morning, so we cannot sleep,” says Yeung.

VRBO said in a statement, “This property was not booked through our platform. The listing has been removed from the site as is our process while we gather information about what happened.”

