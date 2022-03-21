KCPD plays guitar hero, helps get rare instrument back in hands of owner after it was stolen years ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man had his Neuser five-string bass guitar stolen in 2019. Thanks to some help, he has it in his hands once again.

Police said the guitar, handmade in Slovakia, is no longer made, making them hard to come by these days. Kirk, the original instrument owner, told the Kansas City Missouri Police Department that he had always wanted one, and so he saved his money to buy it in 2003, the department stated.

After it was stolen more than two years ago, Kirk saw what was once his guitar being sold online last week. He then reported his situation to Detective Matthew Smith with KCPD, the department stated.

Smith was able to speak with the seller, Jeanette, about the investigation, and the serial matched Kirk’s missing guitar. They learned the guitar had been sold multiple times since it was initially stolen, and Jeanette told police she was selling the instrument to fix her car brakes.

She returned the guitar to Kirk, and police said he gave her a reward morth more than what she was asking to sell it for.

