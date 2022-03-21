Kansas City area gas prices fall over 10 cents in a week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In a sudden change to recent trends, Kansas City area gas prices have fallen over 10 cents in the past week, a figure similar to decreases in national gasoline costs.

Average gas prices in the Kansas City area have fallen 10.4 cents in the last week, now averaging $3.66 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy, an organization constantly compiling data on gas prices across the country.

Prices in the Kansas City area are still 55.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.09 a gallon higher than one year ago.

Those figures are in line with the national trend as well. The national average cost for a gallon of gasoline has fallen 9 cents in the last week, now averaging $4.23. The national average is up 71.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and up $1.37 from a year ago, Gas Buddy says.

The organization’s head of petroleum Analysis, Patrick De Haan, released the following analysis of the gas price situation:

“...(F)or the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined. While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, Covid and Russia’s war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas. For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway. If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it’s not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.