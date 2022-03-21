Advertisement

Gas pump relief: Missouri bill proposes lifting state fuel tax for 6 months

Rep. Adam Schwadron (R- Charles County) introduced HB 2801, a bill that would create a...
Rep. Adam Schwadron (R- Charles County) introduced HB 2801, a bill that would create a six-month tax holiday on the state’s motor fuel tax.(Gray)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As fuel prices see drastic spikes nationwide, one Missouri state representative is looking to ease some of the financial burdens on Show-Me state drivers.

Rep. Adam Schwadron (R- St. Charles County) introduced HB 2801, a bill that would create a six-month tax holiday on the state’s motor fuel tax.

The tax rate increased from $0.17 per gallon to $0.195 on Oct. 1, 2021. The tax rate will increase an additional 2.5 cents per gallon each July 1 through 2025, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

  • 7/1/2022 – 6/30/2023 – Motor Fuel Rate $0.22
  • 7/1/2023 – 6/30/2024 – Motor Fuel Rate $0.245
  • 7/1/2024 – 6/30/2025 – Motor Fuel Rate $0.27
  • 7/1/2025 – Motor Fuel Rate $0.295

Schwadron’s bill stated that enacting his legislation “is deemed necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health, welfare, peace, and safety.”

The House Special Committee on Government Oversight will hear the HB 2801 on Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Average gas prices in the Kansas City area have fallen 10.4 cents in the last week, now averaging $3.66 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy. Prices in the Kansas City area are still 55.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.09 a gallon higher than one year ago.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

William Magice Jr. was abducted by his mother, Erneshia Jones, on 3-19-2022 at 4:20pm in the...
Police ask for help in finding missing, endangered 1-year-old abducted in Kansas City
This Dec. 6, 2016 photo, Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens and his wife Sheena speak to the...
Ex-wife accuses Missouri GOP Senate candidate and former governor Greitens of abuse
Baylor head coach Scott Drew talks with associate head coach Jerome Tang during a men's NCAA...
K-State closing in on hiring Baylor assistant Jerome Tang, AP source says
Captain Jeremy Helling
Cass County fire community mourns death of 15-year veteran