LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas-Providence Sweet 16 game will be played early Friday evening in Chicago.

The NCAA announced the game will tip off at 6:29 CST and be aired on TBS.

If Kansas wins, they’ll take on the winner of the Iowa State-Miami game, which will be played after the Jayhawks game in Chicago.

Full Sweet 16 schedule:

Sweet 16 Schedule

Thursday

709 (CBS): Arkansas-Gonzaga

729 (TBS): Michigan-Villanova

G2 (CBS): Texas Tech-Duke

G2 (TBS): Houston-TCU/Arizona

Friday

709 (CBS): Saint Peter's-Texas/Purdue

729 (TBS): Providence-Kansas

G2 (CBS): North Carolina-UCLA

G2 (TBS): Iowa St.-Miami — David Worlock (@DavidWorlock) March 21, 2022

