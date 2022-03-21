Finding hearts in Kansas City? There’s an app for that!

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Parade of Hearts launched its mobile app this weekend, giving people a clear path to love in the city of fountains.

The Parade of Hearts is a public art experience with heart statues located throughout the metro. You can find them from as far north as Smithville do the southern suburbs of Overland Park.

A map, now available through mobile app stores, guides those on the hunt.

“I’ve just been peaking off my mom’s cell phone, trying to look for different hearts with her,” said JR Emery. “I want to get all of them, but I don’t know how long it’s going to take.”

The Emery’s ended their spring break snapping photos of the decorated hearts. They’re sharing the pictures with family in El Salvador.

The Carrasco’s just moved to Kansas City and they’re using the app as a way to explore their new home.

“When we saw that come up we were like okay 154 of them, we’ll get to see a lot of the different areas of Kansas City,” said Amber Carrasco. “We’ve seen 11 so far. Oh 12, 12!”

People who’ve stumbled upon the hearts are enjoying them as much as those seeking them out.

“But I really started seeing them on social media first,” said Maleak Ford. “I know a lot of people that go around looking for them.”

The stories behind the art are laid out in the app too.

“I like them, it’s different,” said Mikey Taylor. “It gives you something to do in Kansas City.”

One North Kansas City mother was thinking the same thing.

“Just cause it’s a nice day and burn some energy and not drive me crazy,” said Courtney Cooper as her son’s climbed the ice cream-shaped heart on the Plaza.

The heart displays will be in Kansas City through May 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.