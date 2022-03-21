Federal funding secured to mitigate Turkey Creek flooding

MERRIAM, Ks. (KCTV) - Merriam has secured $500,000 in federal funding for a design study to mitigate flooding from the Turkey Creek watershed, spurring what the city hopes is a development boom.

Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-Ks.) and Merriam Mayor Bob Pape are set to speak on the funding Monday morning, celebrating what they say is a major step in keeping the area safe from flooding.

The funding was approved last week, and city residents have been wanting this for a long time---especially businesses and homes through the watershed.

The possible improvements from the design study could remove floodplane designation for downtown Merriam. They would also build on to recent work near the Turkey Creek Tunnel, which empties into the Kansas City. The city raised around $6 million to go toward the project last year. Local officials said they needed more funding to move forward, and now they have it.

The money comes from a $1 trillion+ dollar omnibus spending bill passed by the U.S. Senate.

For years, flooding concerns have slowed Merriam’s economic growth, but these upgrades could turn that around. The flood risk of Turkey Creek, along with high insurance costs, have worked against downtown Merriam. Local businesses and the city hope this step to create a better containment system for the creek draws more businesses to the area. There have already been some improvements around the Turkey Creek Tunnel. Now the focus is upstream.

The president of the Missouri and Associated Rivers Coalition says this could also impact flood mitigation along Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City, Ks., and Overland Park.

