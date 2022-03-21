Charges filed in last week’s fatal shooting on Bannister Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Murder charges have been filed in last week’s fatal shooting near Bannister and James A. Reed that left one person dead.

Camoi Hendricks, 29, has been charged with murder, armed criminal action, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, and delivering, distributing and manufacturing a controlled substance.

These charges stem from the March 14th shooting death of 34-year-old Kirk Whittaker at a Phillips 66 gas station on Bannister Road.

According to the charging documents, surveillance video from the area showed Hendricks getting into the victim’s car. After a few minutes, Hendricks walks over to his car, described as a black BMW, before walking back and getting into the victim’s car.

Hendricks again gets out the victim’s car and is seen leaning into the vehicle several times before leaving the gas station westbound on Bannister at a high rate of speed.

According to police, they arrived a short time later and found the victim, Whittaker, suffering from gunshot wounds inside his car. Two 9mm shell casings were found inside of his vehicle.

A witness who was on the phone with Whittaker contacted police. He states he heard Whittaker and “an unknown male” have a conservation about purchasing something “probably illegal.” The witness never heard a disturbance inside of the car or any sounds of gunshots, but stated he was driving a work truck and it was “very loud.”

On Thursday, another witness contacted police and said Hendricks had returned to the gas station and was asking questions about the store’s surveillance cameras and if they gave footage to the police. Hendricks was seen in a different car with a temp tag. Police ran the tag and found it was registered to a Darmeishea Hendricks, the wife of the the suspect.

In their search, police saw that the Hendricks also owned a black BMW car, which fit the description of the car he was seen fleeing in after the shooting.

Police also matched pictures of Camoi Hendricks to footage of him at the scene.

Police eventually found an address for Hendricks and made contact with him on Saturday outside of his home. He was taken into custody by police and transported to police headquarters where he was interviewed.

While at the scene, police found Hendricks’ black BMW and a search warrant was issued for the vehicle.

Detectives interviewed Hendricks, who gave a statement to police after waiving his Miranda rights. In it, Hendricks said he met Whittaker at his car after Whittaker called him over. Hendricks stated he got into Whittaker’s car and showed him a small amount of marijuana. Whittaker told Hendricks he was looking for two “zips,” which weigh 28 grams a piece.

Hendricks said he told Whittaker he needed to go grab the marijuana from his car. When he came back and began weighing the marijuana, Hendricks said Whittaker pulled out a gun. Hendricks stated he slapped the gun, causing it to discharge and graze the top of his left hand.

Hendricks said a fight over the gun ensued, causing it to go off a second time. After that, Whittaker slumped over. Hendricks said he gathered his things and left the vehicle. Hendricks eventually admitted that he also took the gun from the scene. Police said that the evidence in this case doesn’t support Hendricks’ statement.

A $500,00 bond have been requested for Hendricks.

Police say that Hendricks had previously been convicted of second degree robbery and resisting arrest with injury, which he served sevens years and four years for, respectively.

