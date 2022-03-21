Advertisement

Cass County fire community mourns death of 15-year veteran

Captain Jeremy Helling
Captain Jeremy Helling(South Metro Fire District)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The South Metro Fire District announced that one of its veterans in the department passed away unexpectedly.

Captain Jeremy Helling died Sunday afternoon in Overland Park.

The department stated he had begun his time with the fire district in June 2006 and had been promoted to captain in July 2020.

Helling leaves behind a wife and two daughters, and funeral arrangements were to be announced at a later date.

