Advertisement

Woman killed in overnight shooting in Overland Park

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.(WAFF)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A woman was shot and killed overnight Sunday morning in Overland Park.

The shooting happened at around 6 a.m. in the 9700 block of W. 145th Terrace.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

Overland Park police say the victim has been identified as Cheryl Holloman of Wichita, Kan.

A person of interest is in police custody.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The family of a man who was shot and killed while riding an Amtrak train in Missouri is suing...
Family of man fatally shot on train in Lee’s Summit, Mo., sues Amtrak
Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, right, hands the trophy to head coach Andy Reid after...
In recruiting effort, Chiefs’ Reid text Smith-Schuster photo of Lombardi Trophy
Jacie Hoyt
UMKC women’s basketball coach accepts Oklahoma State job
Bessie Collins has been listed as missing/endangered person by KCPD
KCPD searching for missing 87-year-old woman