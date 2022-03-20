Woman killed in overnight shooting in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A woman was shot and killed overnight Sunday morning in Overland Park.

The shooting happened at around 6 a.m. in the 9700 block of W. 145th Terrace.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

Overland Park police say the victim has been identified as Cheryl Holloman of Wichita, Kan.

A person of interest is in police custody.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

