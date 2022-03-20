Advertisement

UMKC women’s basketball coach accepts Oklahoma State job

Jacie Hoyt
Jacie Hoyt(Oklahoma State University)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After five years coaching the UMKC women’s basketball team, Jacie Hoyt was announced as the new head coach of the women’s basketball program at Oklahoma State University.

Hoyt coached at UMKC for five seasons, wrapping up here time with an 81-65 record at the school. She finished with a 48-31 record in conference play.

She guided UMKC to its first regular season championship in program history in 2020 and coached the Roos to their first postseason appearance in nearly a decade this past season.

The previous six coaches at UMKC had a winning percentage of 35.6.

“There are a million reasons to be excited about Oklahoma State,” Hoyt said. “First and foremost, it’s the people and the leadership there. Everyone I’ve had conversations with at OSU aligns with the beliefs and characteristics that lead to success. It’s the community as well. OSU has a fan base that supports the program and we are passionate about giving them something to proud of.”

