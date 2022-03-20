In recruiting effort, Chiefs’ Reid text Smith-Schuster photo of Lombardi Trophy

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- During the 2021 offseason, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid text JuJu Smith-Schuster a photo of the Lombardi Trophy in an effort to land him.

One year later, Smith-Schuster is now a Chief after leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He signed a one-year deal with the team.

During his introductory press conference on Sunday, Smith-Schuster said the photo almost worked last year. He added that the opportunity to win the Super Bowl was a big reason why he exchanged black and gold for red and gold.

“It’s one thing for a head coach who just won the Lombardi Trophy, and for them to text me personally, it means a lot,” he said. “And going into this year’s process, KC has been on me for the past two years. Obviously, I feel welcome here and appreciated. So, coming here and having the opportunity to play here for him is a great experience.”

