In recruiting effort, Chiefs’ Reid text Smith-Schuster photo of Lombardi Trophy

Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, right, hands the trophy to head coach Andy Reid after...
Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, right, hands the trophy to head coach Andy Reid after the chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (KY3)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- During the 2021 offseason, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid text JuJu Smith-Schuster a photo of the Lombardi Trophy in an effort to land him.

One year later, Smith-Schuster is now a Chief after leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He signed a one-year deal with the team.

During his introductory press conference on Sunday, Smith-Schuster said the photo almost worked last year. He added that the opportunity to win the Super Bowl was a big reason why he exchanged black and gold for red and gold.

“It’s one thing for a head coach who just won the Lombardi Trophy, and for them to text me personally, it means a lot,” he said. “And going into this year’s process, KC has been on me for the past two years. Obviously, I feel welcome here and appreciated. So, coming here and having the opportunity to play here for him is a great experience.”

