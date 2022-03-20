Over 315,000 people visited Auschwitz exhibition at Union Station in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After nine months, the “Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away” exhibit is closing at Union Station in Kansas City.

Union Station said more than 315,000 people visited the exhibit while it was in Kansas City.

It sold over 60,000 tickets before it even opened and its time was extended due to high demand.

More than 700 artifacts told the story of the concentration camp where 1.1 million people were killed during the Holocaust.

Kansas City was one of two stops in the United States for the exhibit, the other being in New York City.

Among the artifacts on display was a 25,000-pound freight car. Freight cars were used by the Nazis to transport Jewish, Polish, Roma and Soviet prisoners to camps.

Union Station will light up in blue and white lighting to honor the final day of the exhibit.

The exhibition will now head to Malmö, Sweden.

