Man killed in overnight shooting in Independence

File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.(KCTV5 News)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday night.

The incident occurred in the 10400 block of East Truman Road around 11:15 p.m.

According to police, they arrived on scene where they found a 33-year-old man inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were performed by EMS, but the man died at the scene.

A little later, a person of interest was taken into custody.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

No victim or suspect information has been released at this time.

