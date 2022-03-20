KCPD searching for missing 87-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 87-year-old woman.

Bessie Collins was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of 49th and Walrond. She is a black female, 5′9″ and 130 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Collins was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket with red shoes.

Police say Collins has dementia and where she is or how to get home.

Anyone seeing Collins is asked to call 911.

