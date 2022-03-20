FORECAST: Warm and Windy Sunday for KC

Today will be a warm and windy day. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the region effective noon until 8 p.m. Any outdoor burning should be postponed until conditions improve. Mostly sunny skies for the afternoon with a stout south wind. Some wind gusts could be near 30-35 mph. Our afternoon high will be in the mid- to upper-70s. Rain moves in for most tomorrow evening and the rain chances stick around until Wednesday morning. This will be mostly rain, but a stronger storm may be possible late-Monday into Tuesday morning. Colder air moves in following the storm system and temperatures look to rebound to the 60s by next weekend.

