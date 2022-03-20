Advertisement

FORECAST: Rain likely on Monday, temperatures drop significantly on Tuesday

Unsettled skies looking ahead to the new workweek KC. We are tracking a 90% chance for rain and thunderstorms by Monday afternoon and evening(KCTV5)
By Erin Little
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Unsettled skies looking ahead to the new workweek KC. We are tracking a 90% chance for rain and thunderstorms by Monday afternoon and evening.

Right now, outdoor impacts are expected Monday evening, Tuesday, and again Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop significantly with a winter feel again by Tuesday and Wednesday.

