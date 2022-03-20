Family of man fatally shot on train in Lee’s Summit, Mo., sues Amtrak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) — The family of a man who was shot and killed while riding an Amtrak train in Missouri is suing the railroad company and the alleged shooter for at least $100 million.

Richie Terell Aaron Jr., 30, of Independence, was shot as the Missouri River Runner train arrived at the Lee’s Summit station on Jan. 14, where the alleged shooter got off.

The federal lawsuit says the train continued on to the Independence stop, despite pleas from passengers to wait and get help for Aaron.

Aaron was pronounced dead when the train arrived in Independence about 35 minutes later, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Friday by lawyers representing Aaron’s widow and three children.

The lawsuit accuses Amtrak of making “no effort” to get medical treatment for Aaron. It also alleges the company has lax security.

An Amtrak spokeswoman said Sunday the organization could not comment on the lawsuit.

A list of the complaints made against Amtrak:

a. Amtrak negligently failed to timely respond to the emergent circumstances involving Decedent, the shooting, and his injuries and/or failed to stop and render aid and/or failed to timely stop, render aid and/or permit arrival of emergency services to timely attempt life-saving measures on Decedent;

b. Amtrak negligently failed to have sufficient emergency first aid and/or medical supplies on board its train to assist in reasonably prolonging Decedent’s life until first responders arrived;

c. Amtrak negligently failed to adequately hire, supervise and/or train its employees and/or agents with regard to responding to life threatening emergencies aboard its train;

d. Amtrak negligently failed to implement reasonable or adequate safety and security measures and/or internal policies and procedures to reasonably ensure the safety of the traveling public, including Decedent, especially with regard to possession of weapons and violence aboard its train;

e. Amtrak negligently failed to implement adequate security personnel or guards and/or adequate security patrols;

f. Amtrak negligently failed to employ reasonable safety and security measures to prevent violations of its weapons policies;

g. Amtrak negligently failed to enforce its own internal rules and regulations regarding possession of loaded firearms on its trains;

h. Amtrak negligently failed to make reasonable inquiry, detain the shooter, and/or otherwise take measures to determine whether he was a danger to train passengers, including Decedent, at the time when the conductor realized he purchased two tickets for the same journey;

i. Amtrak negligently failed to adequately hire, supervise and/or train its employees and/or agents regarding safety and security measures to reasonably ensure the safety of its passengers, including Decedent; and

j. Amtrak failed to warn and/or adequately warn its customers of the risks associated with passengers carrying firearms or risks associated with their lack of security measures regarding the carrying of firearms on its trains

Marquise Webb, 21, of Kansas City, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Aaron’s killing.

Webb is also charged in Jackson County with carjacking a man after he got off the train. He was arrested two weeks later after a standoff with Kansas City police. He is being held in the Jackson County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.