Revised LSR7 staff conduct policy addresses racial slurs

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Less than a year after a Lee’s Summit teacher and coach came under fire for his use of a racial slur, the school board has approved a change to its staff conduct policy that specifically addresses the use of such words.

A 17th item added to the existing directives indicates “The use of racial, ethnic or other slurs…is prohibited in all circumstances and in all contexts. A violation…will presumptively result in termination.”

Teacher and coach Joe Oswald had a slew of supporters crying foul when the school district recommended that he be fired for using the n-word (in full) when quoting a student at Pleasant Lea Middle School. Context was a key word in the controversy.

Oswald had filled out a discipline form for a student who used the term then read back the account verbatim for her to acknowledge it was accurate. After a lengthy hearing for the tenured teacher, the school board voted 5-to-2 that he should keep his job.

A district spokeswoman clarified that the policy lays out “expectations” and a “presumptive consequence,” but added, “Staff conduct policy does not prescribe how Board members should vote.”

Some board members made brief remarks Thursday night before voting unanimously to approve the changes in the document.

“We saw as a board some gaps,” said board member Kathy Campbell.

“We’ve put a lot of work and effort into this,” said board member Mike Allen.

Another board policy change included in the vote allows staff members who live out of the district to enroll their children in Lee’s Summit public schools.

The alleged use of a racial slur by school staff has created controversy at multiple districts in the past year. In addition to the 2021 incident in Lee’s Summit, there were instances with a coach at Olathe North High School in 2021, a teacher at Harrisonville High School in 2021 and a teacher at Park Hill High School in 2022.

