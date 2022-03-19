MSHP issues Silver Alert for missing Chillicothe man

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for a missing Chillicothe man.

Stanley Depee, 81, was last seen leaving his home in the 1400 block of Clay Street in Chillicothe around 7:30 Friday evening. He was reportedly driving to a house that was only a block away, but he never arrived.

Depee is a white male, 5′9″ and 159 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat with ear flaps, a brown coat and flannel shirt, blue jeans and black western boots.

According to MSHP, Depee has dementia and left home without his medication.

He was seen leaving his home in a red and white 1994 Chevrolet Suburban with Missouri tag 8WCT29. The car does not have working headlights.

Anyone seeing Depee or his vehicle, or anyone having any information related to him should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.

