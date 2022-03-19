Advertisement

Jayhawks women beat Georgia Tech 77-58 in NCAA Tournament

Kansas guard Aniya Thomas (5) shoots over Georgia Tech guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen (31) during the...
Kansas guard Aniya Thomas (5) shoots over Georgia Tech guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen (31) during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANFORD, Ca. (WIBW) - The No. 8 seeded Kansas women’s basketball team beat No. 9 seed Georgia Tech 77-58.

Kansas came firing out the gates on a 10-0 run. The Yellow Jackets outscored Kansas by 19 points for the remainder of the first quarter to lead 22-13.

The momentum quickly swung back in favor of the Jayhawks. Kansas outscored Georgia Tech by 12 points in the second to take the 34-31 halftime lead.

Kansas wouldn’t surrender the lead for the remainder of the contest.

Holly Kersgieter led the charge for the Jayhawks. She logged 19 points and 5 rebounds. Ioanna Chatzileonti registered a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Taiyanna Jackson was the third leading scorer with 14 points and 7 rebounds. Chandler Prater registered a significant contribution off the bench, scoring 12 points, dishing out 4 assists and hauling in 5 rebounds.

Up next, Kansas awaits the winner of No. 1 seed Stanford and No. 16 seed Montana State. Those two play on Friday at 9:00 pm CT.

