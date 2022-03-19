Hundreds gather to honor fallen Joplin officer Jake Reed

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of people gathered Friday to honor fallen Joplin police officer Jake Reed.

Officer Jake Reed and Corporal Ben Cooper died after a shootout ten days ago.

Joplin Police and members of officer Reed’s family were joined by hundreds of community members and fellow brothers and sisters in blue from all over the area to pay their respects.

“Jake was the epitome of selfless service and sacrifice,” Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland says. “Young man could’ve done anything in life he wanted to, but he chose to be a police officer.”

They all came together to remember Officer Reed’s sacrifice in the line of duty, but also reflect on the things that made him the beloved person he was to so many.

He was a son, brother and husband. Close ones described him as being funny, caring and having an infectious smile.

Officer Reed’s closest coworkers and loved ones spoke at the funeral, including his brother Sam Reed.

“It was and it is a privilege to be your brother,” Sam Reed says. “To be loved by you. You have saved countless lives. Your outstanding bravery, courage, dedication and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Chief Rowland explained the continued way Officer Reed is serving others, even after his death.

“Jake made a decision to be an organ donor,” Chief Rowland says. “Through this act, Jake saved the lives of numerous people around the country. My fervent hope is that some day those individuals will learn of this remarkable man and honor him with a life well lived. A life full of love and compassion, caring and humor, just like Jake lived his life.”

After Friday’s service, hundreds gathered around Jake’s casket to salute him and thank him for his service.

There was an honorary gun salute, followed by moments of silence.

For those who loved officer Reed, they hope people continue to live their lives to the fullest in his honor.

“Do these things with a purpose and think of Jake as you do those things,” Det. Logan Bowline says. “Think about all the good times you shared with him. This is not a goodbye, but yet a see you later my friend.”

Another officer, Rick Hirshey, was shot and hurt in that shootout but is recovering from his injuries.

