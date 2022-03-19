Gladstone police look for 2 suspects who robbed jewelry store

GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Gladstone are investigating following an armed robbery at Gladstone Jewelers at 7405 North Oak Trafficway.

The robbery happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say two men entered the store and held employees at gunpoint. Numerous items were taken from the store.

One of the suspects was wearing a black stocking cap, black hoodie, blue jeans and dark shoes.

The second suspect was wearing a dark coat, black hat, blue jeans and blue latex gloves.

They were seen traveling in a white GMC Yukon.

No injuries were reported.

If you have information about the robbery, contact the Gladstone Police Department at 816-436-3550.

