FORECAST: Chilly Saturday morning followed by mid-60s

By Bill Hurrelbrink
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
It looks to be a beautiful weather weekend in Kansas City. With that said, it is a bit chilly to begin Saturday with temperatures in the 30s. We’ll warm into the 50s by lunchtime, topping out in the low- to mid-60s later in the afternoon. The wind shifts to the south later this evening and sets up a warmer day on Sunday, with temperatures into the 70s. There will be some gusty south winds and increasing clouds, but dry conditions expected.  The beginning of the work week brings rain chances until Wednesday, so even more reasons to get out and enjoy this weekend’s forecast!

